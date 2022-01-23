Brokerages Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to Post $0.50 EPS

Analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.54. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

MMSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.70. 298,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,979. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 73.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $73.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.