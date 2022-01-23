Brokerages Anticipate S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will report $2.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $8.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $8.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after purchasing an additional 967,581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after acquiring an additional 571,161 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,321,000 after acquiring an additional 453,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after acquiring an additional 451,827 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $416.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,312. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $484.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.72.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

