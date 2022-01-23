Brokerages Anticipate United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.54 Billion

Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will report $7.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.43 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $41.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.44 billion to $43.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $46.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.04 billion to $50.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.00) EPS.

UAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

NASDAQ:UAL traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $41.65. 16,065,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,556,408. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Airlines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,531,000 after purchasing an additional 291,542 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,102,000 after purchasing an additional 831,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,834,000 after purchasing an additional 104,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in United Airlines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,762,000 after purchasing an additional 215,816 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

