Brokerages Anticipate Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $228.16 Million

Brokerages predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will announce $228.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $225.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $231.10 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $200.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $890.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $886.83 million to $892.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.91 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $226.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

In other news, CFO Michael Dennis Policarpo acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $259,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $4,405,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028. 10.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 168.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 990,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after buying an additional 621,868 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at $4,439,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 30.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 472,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after buying an additional 110,662 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 17.6% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 704,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after buying an additional 105,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 412.1% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 107,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 86,906 shares in the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VCTR traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.10%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

