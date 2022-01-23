Brokerages Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.88 Million

Equities analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to post sales of $154.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.65 million and the highest is $157.81 million. 8X8 posted sales of $136.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $615.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $612.34 million to $624.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $712.26 million, with estimates ranging from $691.00 million to $755.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.27.

EGHT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.56. 1,712,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $33,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,614 shares of company stock worth $1,852,053 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 8X8 by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in 8X8 by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in 8X8 by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in 8X8 by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 776,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in 8X8 by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,145,000 after purchasing an additional 432,622 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

