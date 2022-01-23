Brokerages Expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

ChargePoint stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,409,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,666,009. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $44.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $294,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $56,256.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 491.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

