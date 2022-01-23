Brokerages Expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will announce $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.75. Insperity posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.28.

NSP opened at $104.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity has a 12 month low of $75.24 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.14 and a 200 day moving average of $109.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 29,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $3,554,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 7,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $951,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,887 shares of company stock valued at $8,061,577 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 860.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at $148,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.