Brokerages Expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.11. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Shares of KTOS stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,142. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.68. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $155,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,377 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $195,570.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,730. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

