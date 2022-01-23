Brokerages Expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Post $5.96 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will post earnings of $5.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.52 and the lowest is $5.62. O’Reilly Automotive posted earnings per share of $5.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $29.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.15 to $30.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $31.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.00 to $33.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.97.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,995,056,000 after buying an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after buying an additional 341,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,575,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,951,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $12.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $635.92. 897,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $710.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $669.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $631.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.