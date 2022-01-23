Brokerages Expect Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Runway Growth Finance.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 66.69% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

RWAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 110,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.17. Runway Growth Finance has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

In related news, CFO Thomas B. Raterman acquired 12,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $165,836.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 8,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $116,583.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 352,748 shares of company stock worth $4,664,916.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

