Brokerages Expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) will announce ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,033.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $184.89 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.34. 75,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at approximately $643,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 65.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 64,388 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 41.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

