Brokerages Expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to Post $5.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.02. Whirlpool posted earnings of $6.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $26.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.25 to $26.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $24.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.50 to $26.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.52. The company had a trading volume of 917,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,836. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.57 and its 200 day moving average is $219.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.17. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $180.44 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

