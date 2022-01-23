Brokerages Set Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target at $58.00

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIRC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,089,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,743,000 after buying an additional 2,064,781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,976,000 after buying an additional 1,833,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,014,000 after buying an additional 953,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 374.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 984,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,713,000 after acquiring an additional 777,183 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIRC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.78. 399,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -112.57. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $55.53.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -382.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

