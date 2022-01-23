Brokerages Set Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target at $52.40

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.82.

A number of research analysts have commented on BHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,392,000 after purchasing an additional 238,058 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth $10,212,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,925,000 after purchasing an additional 193,989 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth $7,770,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 103.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after purchasing an additional 160,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.59. 628,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,536. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

