Brokerages Set ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) PT at GBX 249

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 249 ($3.40).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.21) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 213 ($2.91) to GBX 195 ($2.66) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.75) to GBX 290 ($3.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

CTEC stock traded down GBX 8.95 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 173.70 ($2.37). The stock had a trading volume of 2,469,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,369. The firm has a market cap of £3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 173.60 ($2.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 265 ($3.62). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 192.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 214.67.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

