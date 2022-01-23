Brokerages Set DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Price Target at $7.50

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group lowered DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on DBV Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 24.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,435,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,524. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

