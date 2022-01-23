Brokerages Set Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Target Price at $297.00

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $244.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 297 ($4.05) to GBX 244 ($3.33) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DROOF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. 7,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

