Brokerages Set Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Target Price at GBX 1,004

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,008.40 ($13.76).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSX. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 890 ($12.14) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,041 ($14.20) to GBX 1,027 ($14.01) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($13.24) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Hiscox alerts:

LON HSX traded down GBX 6.80 ($0.09) on Friday, reaching GBX 937.60 ($12.79). 446,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,770. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 875.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 875.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68. The company has a market cap of £3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.31. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 763.60 ($10.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,010 ($13.78).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.