Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Price Target at C$26.33

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAG shares. CIBC cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$23.50 price objective (down from C$24.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total transaction of C$583,304.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at C$319,228.

MAG Silver stock traded down C$1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,431. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 363.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.85 and a quick ratio of 42.68. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$31.21.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.1761129 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.