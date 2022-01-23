BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Equities research analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to report $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the highest is $1.85 billion. BRP reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $5.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.08. 144,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,992. BRP has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.77. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BRP during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BRP during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BRP by 30.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in BRP by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in BRP during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

