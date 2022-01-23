Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $787.41

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 787.41 ($10.74) and traded as low as GBX 688 ($9.39). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 700.50 ($9.56), with a volume of 150,369 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($11.19) price target on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 763.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 787.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.49, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.78.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

