Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Holdings Increased by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,103,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 154,792 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises 1.6% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $772,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $148.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.36. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.07.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $4,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,233 shares of company stock worth $24,098,405 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

