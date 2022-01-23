CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.91

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $1.09. CaixaBank shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 482,002 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CaixaBank presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.