California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,566 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $24,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in 10x Genomics by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,147,000 after purchasing an additional 44,065 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total value of $249,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.25, for a total value of $2,418,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,402 shares of company stock valued at $40,620,200 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $89.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.91 and a 200-day moving average of $156.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.38. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.54 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

