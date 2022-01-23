California Public Employees Retirement System Has $25.61 Million Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RH were worth $25,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of RH by 2,300.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in RH during the second quarter worth approximately $83,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

NYSE RH opened at $391.40 on Friday. RH has a twelve month low of $391.29 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $544.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $631.13.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RH. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.14.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.