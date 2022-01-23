California Public Employees Retirement System Has $26.27 Million Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 376,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $26,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 31.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

GDDY opened at $71.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.90 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,867 shares of company stock worth $2,717,702. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

