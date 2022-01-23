California Public Employees Retirement System Has $28.44 Million Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $28,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 99.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 359.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $160.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.11 and its 200-day moving average is $156.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.88 and a 12-month high of $181.92.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

