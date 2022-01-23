California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 457,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $23,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,496 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,356,000 after buying an additional 67,619 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,331,000 after acquiring an additional 182,411 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 40.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,705,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,409,000 after acquiring an additional 783,072 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 19.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,360,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,701,000 after acquiring an additional 376,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

BLDR stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.97. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

