California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 34.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,313,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,038 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $27,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

