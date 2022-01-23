California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,067,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PG&E were worth $29,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,474,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,880 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in PG&E by 55.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 68,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 24,471 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PG&E by 50.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,880,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 629,097 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 381.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,251,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,450,000 after buying an additional 13,668,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

In related news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 8,475 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PCG opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of -55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.40. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.