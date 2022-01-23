California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,733 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $23,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,528,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 180.1% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,833 shares of company stock worth $8,250,076 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.50.

NYSE DECK opened at $311.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $373.93 and its 200-day moving average is $392.34. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $276.70 and a 12-month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.