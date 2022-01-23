Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Stock Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Camping World worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 27,977 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Camping World by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 506.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after buying an additional 152,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $31.23 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 3.00.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

