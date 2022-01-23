Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 42,213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,267,452 shares.The stock last traded at $30.95 and had previously closed at $32.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

Get Camping World alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 3.00.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Camping World by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Camping World by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Camping World by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Camping World by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 17.2% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.