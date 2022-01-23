Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$21.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALS. reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Thursday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Laurentian lowered shares of Altius Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.67.

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$16.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.46. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$13.48 and a twelve month high of C$19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$696.87 million and a PE ratio of 14.16.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$20.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.70 million. Analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

