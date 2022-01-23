Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $169.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $162.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.90.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $127.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.78 and a 200-day moving average of $116.92.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 45.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 7,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

