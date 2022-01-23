CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.26 Million

Analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will announce sales of $37.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.77 million and the lowest is $35.70 million. CareCloud posted sales of $32.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year sales of $137.80 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $154.05 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $159.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

Shares of MTBC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.38. 148,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,706. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $116,685. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,830,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in CareCloud by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CareCloud by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CareCloud by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

