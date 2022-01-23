CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 3,150.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,172 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARG. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1,795.2% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,000 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,904,000. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,886,000. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,602,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,525,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,002,000 after acquiring an additional 529,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $29.69 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $39.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.74.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $222.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

In related news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $58,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 492,016 shares of company stock worth $18,019,842. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

