Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Buys 580 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.7% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $153.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $125.83 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

