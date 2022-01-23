Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,370,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283,547 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,723,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,893,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,016,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,990,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,857,000 after acquiring an additional 163,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $18.03 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.