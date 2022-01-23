Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in AT&T by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after acquiring an additional 158,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AT&T by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,083 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in AT&T by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

NYSE:T opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.00 billion, a PE ratio of 221.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.