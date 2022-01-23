Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 278 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $65.62 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.429 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $5.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.