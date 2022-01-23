Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.90.

CASA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities cut Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Casa Systems in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,420,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 59.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,068,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after buying an additional 1,143,796 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,251,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Casa Systems by 11,972.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 187,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in Casa Systems by 75.0% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA opened at $4.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Casa Systems has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $382.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.