Castle Reaches Market Cap of $16,391.28 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Castle has a total market capitalization of $16,391.28 and $2.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Castle has traded down 55.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.75 or 0.00274329 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00015713 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007026 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002282 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.