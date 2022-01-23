CastleArk Alternatives LLC Acquires New Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,989.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,378.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,662.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,768.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,256.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

