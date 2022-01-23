CastleArk Alternatives LLC Acquires Shares of 6,500 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,318,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,715,000 after purchasing an additional 656,422 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 465,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 47,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $52.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

