CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $434,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 12.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Teradyne by 2.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Shares of TER opened at $143.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.31. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.05 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,465 shares of company stock worth $5,658,186 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

