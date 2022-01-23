CastleArk Alternatives LLC Makes New $179,000 Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 16.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $56.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.09. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

