CastleArk Alternatives LLC Makes New Investment in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 26,084.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

NYSE:RACE opened at $232.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $183.82 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.52.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

