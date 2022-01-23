CastleArk Alternatives LLC Takes $510,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,620 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 21.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 11,217.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 595,510 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $96.31 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.47 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.89.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

