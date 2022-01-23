CastleArk Alternatives LLC Takes Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $196,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,688 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $75.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $120.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.